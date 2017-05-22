No. Seriously.

Somebody at the White House thought giving somebody from InfoWars press credentials was ok.

For those who remain gloriously unaware, InfoWars is the conspiracy site of Alex Jones, that pimps theories such as: 9/11 was an inside job, Sandy Hook was a “false flag” operation, and assorted other nut case fantasies.

So this popped up today:

Jerome Corsi, Washington Bureau Chief, https://t.co/8yxnbeoqQC. We have WH PRESS CREDENTIALS. I'm in WH May 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/ln9aE6nNOB — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) May 22, 2017

The accompanying statement from InfoWars:

Infowars claimed on Monday it had received the credentials in an “epic blow to the mainstream media’s control of the narrative.”

Or the legitimate media. Let’s just be clear.

Alex Jones recently stated in court that he was a “performance artist,” so to have his outfit getting access to the White House press room is rather ridiculous.

The news prompted this response from one senator:

I want to throw up. @POTUS has granted legitimacy to a group that believes Sandy Hook was a hoax carried out by paid actors. https://t.co/uMBuIqNMUb — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 22, 2017

I don’t blame him. Sandy Hook was a painful event. To say to those parents who lost their children that day, or to signal to that community that their pain is a government plot (done to draw people to the site) is beyond irresponsible and heartless.

Reporters tweeted that the Infowars reporter appears to have been given a temporary day pass and not a permanent one.

That’s some small relief. Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into a regular gig.

Between InfoWars, Gateway Pundit, and Breitbart, the White House press pool is turning into an actual clown car.