Was there collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Russia?

The former head of the CIA, John Brennan isn’t prepared to say there was, but as he testified today before the House Intelligence Committee, there was enough contact between Trump’s team and Russia that it raised concerns, and that is what they are acting on.

Said Brennan:

“But I know that there was a sufficient basis of information and intelligence that required further investigation by the bureau to determine whether U.S. persons were actively colluding,” Brennan said.

Brennan went on to say that the concern was seeded from the sure knowledge that Russia was attempting to interfere in a U.S. election.

Pressed by Representatives Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Tom Rooney (R-Fla.) to give evidence of collusion, Brennan doubled down on his previous explanation, separating evidence from concern.

Saying he had unanswered questions about the extent of Russian interference when he left office, he continued:

“I don’t do evidence, I do intelligence,” Brennan said, declining to answer the question directly. “We were uncovering intelligence about contacts between U.S. persons and the Russians,” Brennan told lawmakers. “As we came upon that, we would share it with the bureau.”

In what could be a help for Trump’s team, should push come to shove, Brennan added that it’s possible that the people dealing with Russian intelligence operatives don’t always know.

Whether that’s the case with Trump’s team or not will have to wait until all the associated investigations and committee hearings are wrapped up.