I wrote last night about Ariana Grande’s simple, but heartfelt apology to the world.

Grande, like the rest of us, was stunned and saddened by the attack after her concert in Manchester, UK, which left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

For Grande, however, it has to be considerably more painful, as these were fans. These were people – many of them young kids – who were there because of her. They came to have fun, see her perform, and enjoy her work.

Something ugly and heartless took advantage of the draw she had, and twisted it into a trap.

Grande, herself, was unharmed, physically, but mentally and emotionally, it had to take a toll.

After Grande’s tweeted apology, her management put out a statement:

“Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

With that, she has suspended her tour.

The Manchester show was the first of three in the UK, with the next scheduled show in London, and others scheduled for Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, and Germany.