The usual suspects.

The latest news surrounding the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in England, where 22 concert goers were killed and around 59 were injured is that ISIS is claiming responsibility.

Police in Manchester are hesitant to say it was ISIS.

From the AP:

The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of “an improvised device” used in the attack. IS says “a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings” then detonated them. It did not say whether the attacker was killed.

According to all reports, it was one explosion, as crowds were leaving the concert venue.

“Crusaders” is the name terrorists give to non-followers of Islam, as a nod to the Crusades that began around 1095 A.D., when European Christians fought against Muslims to drive them out of the Holy Land.

That’s where the war started and how long they’ve been harboring a grudge.

Still, the information being put out is at odds with what authorities are reporting, so this may be simple opportunism on their part. They stay in control as long as they can provoke the fears of the public.

An unconfirmed video was released by someone claiming to have knowledge of the attack, and while some reports are that a suspect has been arrested, there are still a lot of unanswered questions, at this time.