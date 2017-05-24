Game Of Thrones Creator: Trump Is King Joffrey

George R.R. Martin is the author of the popular “Game of Thrones” series. In a recent Esquire interview, he gave his views on President Trump.

According to Martin, Trump reminds him of one of the series’ most reviled characters: King Joffrey.

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America,” George R.R. Martin says in an interview with Esquire published Wednesday. “And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books,” Martin said.

For those that don’t really follow the books or the blockbuster HBO series, King Joffrey was a teenaged king, spoiled, nasty, cruel, and sadistic. He was actually poisoned at his own wedding.

The comparison isn’t a new idea. Back in January, late night host Jimmy Fallon joked that we were about to find out what would have happened, had Joffrey lived.

Kit Harington, who stars as “Throne’s” Jon Snow, tells Esquire that he refuses to refer to Trump as commander in chief. “Mr. Donald Trump — I wouldn’t call him president, I’ll call him Mister,” Harington says. “I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist,” the British-born Harington added.

Harington went on to say that he’d just as soon leave experts to comment on American politics.

Which is fine. It makes me wonder why they were talking about Donald Trump during a “Game of Thrones” interview, in the first place.

It must be the King Joffrey thing.

And for those who both know the show and follow politics… we can only hope this is nowhere close.

For those that aren’t familiar with Joffrey, here’s a small taste of Joffrey, to get your head around the comparison: