But that’s not what you said before.

Former New York Mayor and Current Trump loyalist, Rudy Giuliani is doing an about face on the issue of Trump’s travel ban.

Back in January, Giuliani was quite happy to boast of his advisory “in” with the new president.

Said Giuliani:

“[Trump] called me up, he said, “Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally,”” Giuliani told Fox News in January. “I put a commission together … and what we did was we focused on, instead of religion, danger. The areas of the world that create danger for us.”

It’s that word, “we” that gets you, Rudy.

In the first arguments regarding just how legal the ban is before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the actual crafting of the ban is the hot topic, and Giuliani’s role has been discussed.

They’re apparently looking at all of the comments of surrogates, as well as everything Trump said before and after the election.

Giuliani, however, wants to distance himself from the issue.

In an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York this week, Giuliani said he had no role in creating the ban and his consulting firm had no role in representing the Trump administration. “In particular I have not served on any Trump administration commission ‘relating to the so-called Muslim Ban Executive Orders,'” Giuliani wrote. “For clarity, I have not participated in writing any of the executive orders on that subject issued by the Trump administration.”

I guess the argument could be made that he didn’t specifically claim he was assigned to a commission. Instead, he could argue that he and his old friend, Trump, were just hanging out and discussing golf, grandkids, and travel bans over lunch.

It might be a tough sell, however.

While protests raged over Trump’s ban, which blocked entry from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and barred Syrian refugees for an indefinite length of time, Giuliani was still boasting of the work his “commission” did in laying the groundwork for the ban.

I don’t know how important the 9th Circuit Court intends to make the issue, but if they really want to know what Giuliani said about his role, I’m sure there’s video out there.