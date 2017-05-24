After the New York Times released a report that said President Trump, while meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, referred to James Comey as a “nutjob,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t deny it.

He instead deflected, saying it was Comey’s “grandstanding” with the Russia investigation that caused pressure on the Trump administration’s ability to work with Moscow.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about the comments at an event earlier on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I don’t agree with that,” Ryan told Axios’ Mike Allen at the Axios News Shapers event in Washington. “And he’s not.” He added later, “I like Jim Comey.”

Paul Ryan is probably in the most precarious spot in this whole mess. He has to support a Republican president, while attempting to not look biased over an ongoing investigation.

No matter what he says, somebody is going to be mad at him.

Following the reports that Trump called Comey a “nut job” — as well as reports that Comey wrote a memo in which he said Trump asked him to “move on” from investigating Flynn — Ryan told reporters last week he still had confidence in Trump. When asked on his way out of a news conference about whether he still had confidence in the President, Ryan responded, “I do.”

Well, hang on to that.

Comey is scheduled to talk to the special counsel in the investigation, Robert Mueller, then testify openly sometime after Memorial Day.

Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't agree with President Trump that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job" https://t.co/JX54r5U6qu pic.twitter.com/GNSIoi6spJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 24, 2017