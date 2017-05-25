Has there ever been a convention of mass murderers?

There has.

An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross! [laughter from the crowd]

Or:

I’m like — Oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.

How about:

I get a lot of oohs and ahhs from StemExpress [biotech firm]. You know, they’re wanting livers . . . Last week I was in Sacramento, and she said, “I need four intact limbs.” And I said, you want what?

That seriously sounds like the kind of sadistic, inhuman conversations you’d expect from a mass murderers convention, to me.

I actually can’t think of anyone in polite society who would work those comments into a conversation and consider it normal.

These were, however, actual comments made during the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions.

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP), the investigative organization that revealed to the world just how depraved and indifferent to the value of human life Planned Parenthood is, especially when there’s a profit to be made from the sale of aborted baby parts, released this latest, gut-wrenching video in early May.

It’s appalling when you know the truth, but see the public face Planned Parenthood presents, making themselves out to be compassionate caregivers, with only the best interest of women in mind.

The realities are harder to run from.

Planned Parenthood profits from the confusion, fear, and hopelessness of women. They need to keep women confused, fearful, and hopeless, searching for solutions, just long enough to harvest the money crop of unborn body parts.

They harvest in misery.

If the actual goal was to help women, they’d provide full prenatal services (they don’t), or at the very least, mental and emotional health counseling for those women who have had abortions (they don’t).

Some research has suggested that post-abortive women are at a greater risk of suffering depression and other mood disorders, so where is their after-care from this organization that is such a friend to women in need?

CMP have released a series of videos. The last was in March of this year, just days after David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, the CEO and investigators involved were hit with 15 new charges by the political pals of Planned Parenthood in California.

Similar attempts against them were tried in Texas earlier, but those charges were tossed.

They have become the scourge of the abortion industry, shedding a harsh, unflattering light on just what Planned Parenthood is, and who these abortionists really are. For that, they deserve our thanks.

Watch their latest effort, if you can. Then pass it along. People need to know. Our lawmakers need to act.

This is a battle that needs to be waged until not a single penny of taxpayers’ money goes to fund this horrendous organization.

Defund Planned Parenthood now, totally, completely, and with no exceptions.