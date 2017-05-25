The latest development in the Russian probe is probably one many saw coming.

Last week, there was a report about a senior White House adviser who was identified by the FBI as a “person of interest” but the name was not given.

We now know who that person of interest is.

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is that person of interest, currently being looked at in the FBI investigation into collusion with Russia.

The FBI’s focus on Kushner does not necessarily mean he is suspected of a crime, nor is he considered a subject of the bureau’s wider Russia probe, like former national security adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported. Instead, investigators are looking into meetings that Kushner had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a Russian banking executive late last year during the presidential transition, The Washington Post reported.

Michael Flynn was ousted as national security adviser after it was found he had conversations with Kislyak, but was not forthcoming with the administration. Vice President Pence made several appearances, giving the false information that had been given him by Flynn.

Flynn is currently standing on the Fifth to avoid testifying in the ongoing investigation.