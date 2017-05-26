This is probably the most sickening (and infuriating) thing you’ll see today.

This is the kind of thing that makes even the most gentle hearted of us see red.

A young employee of New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio was recently arrested for possessing a massive stash of child pornography, and not even his father can say he’s innocent of the charges.

The New York Post put the story out there earlier Friday.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, was busted for allegedly keeping more than 3,000 disgusting images and 89 videos on a laptop after downloading the filth from the internet. The illegal smut shows “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct… on an adult male,” court papers say.

This isn’t just the kind of stuff you stumble on while looking for cat memes or surfing YouTube for cooking videos.

You have to be actively searching for this kind of depravity, out of some deep level of soul sickness that the rest of us can’t understand (nor do we want to).

And I completely get that our children can disappoint us. At 29, Schwartz should have been long out of the care of his parents. That being said, you don’t suddenly develop a taste for child porn. This is something that has been brewing for many years.

Schwartz’ father — labor lawyer and Democratic insider Arthur Schwartz — called his son’s case “a personal tragedy.” “I understand these are serious charges,” said the elder Schwartz, who watched his son get arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday night. “He’s already in therapy for this.”

The younger Schwartz, president of Manhattan Young Democrats, and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats, turned himself in to the computer-crimes division of the NYPD, 13th Precinct on Thursday morning.

How long was he in therapy before anyone convinced him to turn himself in?

According to the report, he has been under investigation since March 29 of this year. He gave law enforcement written permission to investigate his laptop, and that led to the discovery of the disgusting material.

He had to know they’d find it, so either someone was really in his ear, or he was struggling with those demons.

If it’s the former, he may not be truly repentant of what is one of the most monstrous, unimaginable crimes there is: the sexual exploitation of very young children.

If it is the latter, and he made this move on his own, there’s hope that the root of his pedophilia can be found and treated.

But he should never, ever be near children.

Schwartz is employed as a $66,360-a-year computer programmer analyst in the city Department of Design and Construction, where he works on the “Build It Back” Hurricane Sandy recovery and resiliency program. Schwartz was hired after working there as an intern in fiscal 2015, records show.

So he’s a successful young man, at least, in his public life.

According to his online biography, Schwartz got involved in politics at a young age, helping his father campaign for Democratic district leader in Greenwich Village.

Speaking of his dad, he was the New York counsel for Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, and also was campaign treasurer for liberal activist Zephyr Teachout (she challenged Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014).

And this part of the report:

Jacob Schwartz was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16, both felonies, and released on $7,500 bail.

I don’t know how bail works in New York, but $7,500 seems shockingly low for these crimes.

I’m nauseous over this.

Who were these kids, and who is taking care of them?