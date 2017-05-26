When the news broke last week that a senior adviser with the Trump administration was under scrutiny, most of us had a feeling it would be son-in-law/senior adviser/power-behind-the-throne, Jared Kushner.

We were right.

It was revealed this week that Kushner was, indeed, in the crosshairs of the FBI.

Earlier Friday, more details emerged.

A new report says Kushner spoke with a top Russian official in December, in an attempt to establish a private line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser inquired about using Russian diplomatic facilities for the communications, apparently to shield the talks, U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports told The Washington Post. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner floated the idea during a meeting at Trump Tower on Dec. 1 or 2, according to the Post, which cited intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by U.S. officials.

Why would the man who is basically the President-by-proxy want private communications between the transition team and the Kremlin?

Nothing suspicious here, at all.

So who else was at that meeting?

Michael Flynn.

The FBI is interested in the details of Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak, a meeting that the White House first disclosed in March. Officials told the Post that knowledge of the discussion came because of communication surveillance on the Russians, not on the meeting or U.S. citizens.

Kislyak reportedly balked at the suggestion. Letting an American use Russian communication equipment would likely cause some security issues for both sides.

Kushner hasn’t been charged with anything and for the time being, he’s simply under scrutiny by the FBI, as they continue the investigation into potential collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Russia.

Kushner also raised some red flags when it was discovered that he failed to disclose communications with Kislyak, as well as Russian bank executives on his security clearance paperwork.

President Trump, himself, may be clean as a whistle, but even his most ardent supporters have to admit he’s surrounded himself with a lot of shady characters, engaging in some really sketchy behavior.