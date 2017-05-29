It’s Memorial Day, and the fact that we here at RedState.com (and most every other media outlet) are free to express our opinions – popular or unpopular – to an equally free nation, rests not with politicians or professors, but with men and women who paid a debt in blood to keep our nation cloaked in liberty.

From the first charge into battle at Lexington and Concord, to every fallen warrior fighting to abroad, it is the U.S. military, with all its branches that has kept us free.

There will be many messages to give thanks and in remembrance of our fighting forces today. Former Texas governor, and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry delivered his own message this morning.

Being a Perry supporter for some time, I had to bring this to you.

Today, we honor our military and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Thank you and may God bless you and your families. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/bzNlvO35BA — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) May 29, 2017

Well said, Sir, and thank you for always taking a stand for our military men and women.