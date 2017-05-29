As Memorial Day 2017 enters its waning hours, it is my hope that you’ve enjoyed time with your families, time to relax, time to reflect on the rivers of sweat and blood that were shed to keep this nation free.

John 15:13 NIV – “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

This verse of Scripture has been used time and again to describe the American military, and with good reason.

They leave their families and their comfort behind for months, even years at a time.

They risk life and limb in foreign lands, to keep the fight from coming to our shores.

And for some, they pay the ultimate price, laying down their last in service to their country.

It seems fitting to finish out the day with a word from our last, truly great Commander-in-Chief.

Nobody gives a message quite like Reagan. He always had a way of leaving a lump in your throat and a haze in your eyes.

What I wouldn’t give for a bit of Reagan, today.