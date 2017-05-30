Broken clocks, twice a day.

Everybody has gotten used to Chelsea Clinton tweeting out things so vapid and presumptuous, based on her charmed life as liberal royalty, that when she has a moment of clarity and grace, it seems strange… like a dog walking on its hind legs.

But she did it. She took a stand on the side of decency, so for that, she gets kudos.

To be specific, she made a blunt, to the point statement of condemnation against one of her own.

Earlier today, T. LaDuke gave you the story of the intensely unfunny Kathy Griffin’s futile lunge towards relevance.

With a fingertip’s grip away from obscurity, Griffin posted a picture of herself holding a replica of a bloodied, severed Donald Trump head.

And nobody laughed.

Of course, Griffin desperately sought to defend her latest poor life choice.

Griffin posed for photographer Tyler Shields while holding a gory fake severed head resembling Trump. She defended the photo on Twitter. “1/ I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever,” she tweeted. “Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker.” “2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!” Griffin added in a separate tweet. “I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Hey, jackass… I mock the man daily. What you did isn’t mocking. It’s vile, and were it anybody else, like, say, Barack Obama, it would be seen as signaling for violence and you’d probably be explaining your joke to Secret Service agents, right now.

Griffin told TMZ that she and Shields are “not afraid to do images that make noise” in a behind-the-scenes video the outlet released earlier Tuesday alongside the photo.

Lady, you and Shields are both idiots. Stop trying to defend the indefensible.

But back to Chelsea…

Tomorrow, I’m sure she’ll be back to saying things that make conservatives strain their necks with all the head shaking. For today, however. She got it right.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

No. It’s not.

If Griffin is that hard up to be noticed, I’m going to suggest she reevaluate her career path, because apparently, this thing she’s got now isn’t working out.