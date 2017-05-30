It’s like Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby.

While U.S. intelligence are working their way through one Russia-entangled Trump associate, another one opens his mouth and he gets caught up in it, as well.

Now it’s Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen told ABC News on Tuesday that he was asked by House and Senate investigators “to provide information and testimony” regarding communication he has had with people connected to the Russian government. “I declined the invitation to participate as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered,” Cohen said in an email.

And the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to allow subpoena power, so be expecting one of those soon, Mr. Cohen.

Cohen is apparently being lumped in right along with Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and Carter Page, now.

Good work, guy.

Last month, Cohen defended the president’s relationship with Russia, saying in an interview that Trump is reducing tensions between the United States and Moscow. “At least there’s a relationship that’s been started between the president and President Putin,” Cohen said. “Now he can actually reach out to him and have a conversation with him that’s not already predicated on tension. The president will get done what he needs to get done.”

I don’t know if that’s why they’re seeking him out, or if they feel he may know more than he’s saying.

But hey… This takes some of the heat off of Jared Kushner, right?