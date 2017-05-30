At this point, we should all be pretty well accustomed to Trump’s double talk and hypocrisy. Since he speaks without thinking, this is just par for the course.

On Sunday, Trump went at the media again, attacking the use of anonymous sources.

Let’s be clear. While there may be room to argue that unnamed sources could render a news story to little better than a rumor, life should have taught us all by now that some rumors are true.

Using anonymous sources in news stories is not a new phenomenon, created just for the 2016 election cycle and beyond. Depending on their position or the circumstances, some sources will only cooperate if they’re kept anonymous. To name them could threaten their livelihood or more.

The amount of people pretending that this is unheard of is astonishing. It suggests to me that these people have either never read an actual news report, or they’re being completely dishonest, because their tribal urge to protect Trump transcends their duty to be reasonable, informed adults.

Back to Trump’s blazing hypocrisy.

On Sunday, he said:

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names…it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!” Trump tweeted.

Whatever, dude.

It’s not like you have a vested interest in slamming every report that comes out about your administration, right now.

Fast forward a whole two days, and Trump’s views on anonymously sourced stories has “evolved” – much like his views of Islam, immigration, Obamacare, Planned Parenthood, Israel, etc…

Early Tuesday, Trump was happy to retweet an anonymously sourced story from his campaign headquarters, Fox News, that suggested Jared Kushner didn’t attempt to set up a secure line of communication with the Kremlin, contrary to a report last week.

Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says https://t.co/nF6bM1FEt1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

In this story, it was the Russians that brought up the topic of setting up a backchannel line of communication, not Kushner.

#FakeNews

Personally, I don’t think Trump thinks far enough ahead to understand how he contradicts himself or those he sends out to defend his positions.

That being said, here’s a helpful tweet to map out Trump’s position, for those struggling to keep up.

New Twitter play in 4 acts. Another surprise ending! pic.twitter.com/uSVjQQMZlo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 30, 2017

You’re welcome.