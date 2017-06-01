Are we covfefe’d out, yet, or can we stand a little more?

Let’s make some room, because the coolest man in the senate, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse got his covfefe on last night, and it was awesome.

While sitting at his daughter’s piano recital, Sasse decided to join the craze and add his own layer to the meaning of President Trump’s newly created word.

It's #PianoRecital night.

Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 31, 2017

Rare performance of Covfefe's Etude in D major tonight. So beautiful. Only I and small group of ppl know exactly what I mean.#PianoRecital — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 1, 2017

Oh, that was slick.

He’s giving a nod to the ridiculous statement by Sean Spicer, who suggested that “covfefe” wasn’t a typo, but an actual word that Trump and a small circle of people understood.

You know, because instead of working through the immigration problem or handling Obamacare, they’re huddling in small groups and creating a secret language.

Senator Sasse wasn’t done, yet. He continued on.

Weird — some Russian lady just held up a makeshift scorecard and gave a mediocre kid a 10. It's mayhem here now.#PianoRecital https://t.co/f3ksXiKPvJ — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 1, 2017

Kid at #PianoRecital refuses to bow after his piece, yelling: "Covfefe me ousside, howbow dah!" His parents covering their faces with shame — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 1, 2017

Oh, very nice. He mixed his covfefe with a “cash me ousside” reference.

The man knows his viral media.

G'night, All.

And no covfefe'ing tonight. #PianoRecital Timeout — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 1, 2017

And that, folks, is how you troll a typo.