Is Sean Hannity deliberately trying to end his contract with Fox News, so he can go off and form his own, InfoWars-styled, orange altar of conspiracy theories and insane ramblings?

I’ve long since abandoned my opinion of Sean Hannity that he was, somehow, a noble figure with the best interest of the nation at heart.

Believe it or not, while I never saw him as a policy hawk or of deep, intellectual stock, I did feel he was, at least, a dedicated American citizen, with a platform from which to inform and mobilize the troops.

How sad to realize he’s just another opportunist, and he’s willing to use the very kinds of people he once spoke out against to reach his mercenary goals, even at the expense of our nation’s well-being.

I spoke at length on Wednesday about his outreach to WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange – the same man who published sensitive details of U.S. intelligence and U.S. military troop movements in the Middle East, putting American lives in danger and hampering the efforts of our intelligence community to fight threats against our nation.

@JulianAssange If you would like to fill in for me one day I am on over 550 stations and 14 plus million listeners. https://t.co/qXUQAup7Of — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 31, 2017

Back in 2010, Hannity was calling for Assange’s imprisonment.

Now that WikiLeaks’ efforts have helped topple Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions, Hannity wants to be Assange’s best pal.

He even invited the provocateur a platform – Hannity’s 3-hour daily radio broadcast – to host and further spew the anti-American rhetoric that seems to be the main post of WikiLeaks’ existence.

That, apparently, was just the start, and you really have to wonder if Hannity even wants his job, anymore.

The Trump loyalist has been on a mission, chasing down internet hoaxes in a fashion that even the lunatics over at InfoWars could only dream of, in an attempt to clear the name of Russia, and beat back the investigation surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Russia is believed to be the source of the leaks of emails from the DNC and John Podesta that so roiled the primaries, that by the time Hillary Clinton was declared the Democrat nominee, she was already damaged goods.

Hannity latched on to an internet hoax that named Seth Rich, a young DNC staffer, as the source of the leaks.

Rich was murdered last year in what authorities are calling a botched robbery in the streets of Washington, D.C., but for an internet huckster who goes by the name, Kimdotcom on social media, it was a story ripe for exploitation.

He began promoting the idea that Hillary Clinton and the DNC discovered Rich to be the source of the leaks, and had him murdered.

Of course, there is absolutely no proof, but Hannity wasn’t looking for proof. He was looking for a platform to dive from, in order to derail the ongoing probe into Russian interference.

Today, just as he did yesterday, Hannity offered to turn over the airwaves to yet, another criminal fighting extradition, so that a wild conspiracy theory could be promoted wide scale.

Thanks Kim. Would you like to fill in as a host on my radio show? Over 550 stations 14 Million listeners. https://t.co/56Fm9owDQs — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 1, 2017

Let’s be clear about who Kimdotcom is.

He is a German internet guru, hiding out in New Zealand.

He also ran a file hosting service called Megaupload from 2005 to 2012.

He is a hacker, sold identities he lifted from telephone operator databases, as a teen. He also was charged with copyright infringement, money laundering, racketeering, and wire fraud by the U.S. Justice Department.

He’s currently fighting extradition to the U.S. to face justice for his charges.

He’s also a notorious self-promotor and scumbag.

He’s been feeding Hannity information, with no basis, and Hannity has been putting it out to the masses, on his radio program, as well as his Fox News program.

After several letters from the Rich family, pleading with Fox News to stop pushing an unfounded story that was causing them much pain and prolonging their grief, Fox retracted the story, but Hannity only briefly pulled back, before renewing his calls to investigate the DNC for Rich’s murder.

Make no mistake, this isn’t to gain justice for Seth Rich. If Rich were alive, posting his political views, Hannity would hate him.

This is all about clearing Russia and clearing Trump.

Hannity’s willingness to give a platform to anti-American CRIMINALS, says far more about the character of the man than years of playing “patriot” for his duped followers.

Hannity is little more than a government propagandist, at this point… except it’s not our government he’s pimping propaganda for.

*UPDATE*

Kimdotcom seems to be up for it.

It would be an honor. I could explain to your audience what I know about the deep state and why they want to destroy @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/yr7csTu2ov — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 1, 2017