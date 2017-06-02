And these are the outrageous, otherwise overlooked things that went on in 2016, but because of one poorly planned publicity stunt, they’re suddenly oozing up from the mire and getting new attention.

If you saw any of comedian Kathy Griffin’s tearful press conference today, you saw her play the victim, insisting that she never intended to hurt Barron Trump with the horrific image of what appeared to be his father’s bloody, severed head.

Griffin is feeling the fallout from her “edgy” performance piece. Besides the immediate condemnation from liberals and conservatives, alike, she lost her gig with CNN and according to her attorney, Lisa Bloom, she’s receiving death threats.

To be fair, Griffin took the offensive Trump-head image down the very same day, then released a video apology.

I thought the apology was adequate. It should have been left right there. These things tend to blow over, eventually.

Griffin, however, is a liberal, true believer, so by definition, she’s not terribly bright.

She launched her press conference today, with her victim flag flying. She had it all, too.

She’s bullied. He’s trying to ruin her. The patriarchy…

Meanwhile, six months ago, Griffin not only felt empowered, but she felt empowered enough to threaten to “beat down” a child.

Barron Trump.

Speaking with a reporter for Vulture in December:

“You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, but my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron,” Griffin said at the Equality Now Gala on December 6. “I’m going to get in ahead of the game.”

Do I think she honestly meant she would harm an 11-year old kid?

No. She was being “edgy” again.

“Now more than ever we must absolutely go for all the absurdities,” she said. “For me, that’s Trump and all things Trump. It’s not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It’s his turn.” “So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron,” she said.

And you, indeed, went for the absurdities. How did that work out for you?

One of Griffin’s lawyers that attended today’s press conference suggested that Barron Trump wasn’t as affected by the image as the president let on. That may be true, but it completely misses the point.

The point being, what she did was NOT funny, and now, instead of playing a ludicrous game of victimhood, maybe she should really quit before things get much worse for her.

She has only herself to blame.