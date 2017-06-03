To Alec Baldwin:

Dude, just because I actually get a kick out of your Trump portrayal on Saturday Night Live, let no one make the mistake of assuming that I don’t still view you as another loathsome, liberal slug (very much like Trump, actually).

Baldwin slithered out from under whatever rock he convenes under when he’s not doing his Trump imitation to give Kathy Griffin a bit of encouragement, after her very bad, no good week.

Said Baldwin, in a series of tweets:

“Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy….baby…I’ve been there. The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? a joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, “No! We’re serious!” No one,” Baldwin wrote, referencing comments he made in 1998 about a Republican lawmaker. “But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. Kathy…fu– them. Fu– them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump,” Baldwin continued. “Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

No, I don’t think there are many who believe Griffin intended to hurt Trump, but what we know is that the world is an unstable place, full of people just waiting for the right trigger to set them off with the wrong idea.

It was irresponsible, hateful, and not very well planned out.

Griffin lost her gig with CNN, as well as quite a few other opportunities, and reported receiving death threats after posting a photo of herself holding a bloodied, severed replica of Donald Trump’s head.

Griffin apologized, but then pretty much ruined the apology by holding a press conference with her lawyers the next day, portraying herself as the victim.

She is not the victim.

Griffin has already sunk about as low as she can go. The absolute best advice she could hope for now is to ignore Baldwin’s tweets. He’s not giving out good advice, right now.