I did a story a few weeks back about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski saying that privately, off-camera, President Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway expressed that she didn’t really like her boss. She was just in it for the greenbacks.

I don’t know if that’s true, or not. I mean, sure, she is on video slamming Trump before he won the nomination in 2016, but she disputes the story, so it’s quite possible her feelings have changed.

I mention that to mention this:

What do you think the conversations are like in the Conway household, when the day is done and husband and wife are just relaxing, or maybe chatting over dinner?

Conway’s husband, George Conway was up for the top spot in the Justice Department Civil Division, but late last week he withdrew his name.

Today, he’s sniping at his wife’s boss over Twitter.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

The tweet was apparently in response to Trump’s early morning rant, regarding the travel ban.

Trump is getting a reputation for making things hard for his team members and skirting their suggestions. One report from last week was that attorneys were considering vetting Trump’s tweets, but as of this morning, it appears that has not happened.

Legal experts say Trump’s call for a tougher version of his immigration executive order could undermine his administration’s efforts to reinstate the controversial policy. George Conway, who works as a lawyer at the New York firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, last week withdrew his name from consideration to become the Justice Department’s Civil Division chief. Reuters reported last week that Conway concluded it was “not the right time for me to leave the private sector.”

Now you have to wonder if he withdrew his name because nobody wants to step into the middle of that particular crapstorm.