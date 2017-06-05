President Trump kicked off the new week with a series of early morning tweets that went after his own Department of Justice for not doing enough to fight for his travel ban.

And yes… I know he has his defenders who desperately want to fight the use of the term, “travel ban,” but you’ll have to take that up with him. I’m just going by what he calls it.

In fact, he didn’t just say it, but seems to be insisting upon it being called a ban.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

So is that settled, now?

He next moved on to hitting the DOJ with a lot of “should haves.”

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

And finally:

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

I absolutely agree that there should be vetting, and in the current climate of the world, I don’t know what would constitute “too” extreme.

I also don’t trust Donald Trump’s clumsy hands to effectively carry this out.

Trump’s first version of a travel ban dropped in January, but amid protests and the usual outcry from the left, the courts blocked it.

A revised version was presented in March. A federal appeals court struck down that version, as well.

It now appears to be headed to the Supreme Court to decide.

In a statement last week, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said the department had “asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and [is] confident that President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism.” “The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism,” the statement said, “until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States.”

This is Trump’s last chance to get what is probably his first public defeat as president cleared up and set right.