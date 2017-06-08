Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will get his day with the Senate Intelligence Committee this month, according to a new report from CNN.

Federal investigators have been exploring multiple angles related to Kushner, including his overseeing of the Trump campaign’s voter data operation, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his own effort to establish a back channel with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Federal investigators have been asking about Kushner’s discussions with Sergey Gorkov, the chairman of Russia’s state-owned Vnesheconombank and was appointed to the role by Putin. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent, asked former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday what he knew about the bank, but Comey said he could not answer that question in public.

Kushner has drawn a lot of heat in the past few weeks, beginning with a report in April that he’d failed to disclose meetings with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, as well as Gorkov on the documentation for his security clearance.

That was followed by the report of his attempts to set up a back channel of communications with Moscow.

The added relish is the Kushner family business attempting to coax wealthy Chinese investors to put money into Kushner family properties, with a guarantee that President Trump would approve their Visas.

The combination of bad news around Kushner has prompted rumors of an angry Trump, who blames Kushner for giving him bad advice.

One such piece of advice was the idea to fire James Comey. Kushner felt firing Comey would earn the favor of Democrats.

It had the opposite effect.

Then again, there’s also the news that Kushner’s growing profile may be pricking Trump’s ego, as he refuses to share the spotlight with anyone.

This investigation is far from over, so stay tuned.