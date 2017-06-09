Apparently, the Great Trump Border Scare has settled into the subconscious minds of immigrants looking to cross the border illegally.

Over four months with no border wall and Obama’s “Dreamers” program (DACA) untouched does a lot to calm some formerly tattered nerves, I suppose.

From the Washington Times:

Illegal immigration across the southwest border appears to have jumped 27 percent in May, according to numbers released this week by Homeland Security, breaking a three-month streak of declines under President Trump and suggesting the slump in migrants has bottomed out. The Border Patrol nabbed 14,535 illegal immigrants in the southwest last month, up from just 11,129 in April. Analysts said that the number of people caught is a rough measure of the overall flow of people trying to sneak in. The number of illegal immigrants showing up at ports of entry without authorization also ticked up, from 4,649 to 5,432.

Those who oversee the border and Border Patrol (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) are suggesting that it’s a seasonal thing, and say to expect continued trends upward through the summer.

The Center for Immigration Studies recently released numbers gathered from the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS). For the period of January through March, 107,524 DACA renewals were approved, along with 17,275 new applications submitted. Of those numbers, 78 percent of them were approved under the Trump administration.

You can study the USCIS report here.

Would that be another broken campaign promise? I’m having trouble distinguishing between “broken promises” and “evolving positions,” at this point.