I don’t know if I should laugh or go take a really hot bath after all of this.

If you are a denizen of Twitter-world, and you follow politics and politicos, even marginally, you probably know of the raging dumpster fire that is Kurt Eichenwald.

Eichenwald is an MSNBC contributor and a senior writer for Newsweek.

He’s also the same guy that appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show several months back and gave such a bizarre performance, that many questioned then if he was “ok.”

Later on, he caught internet buzz when he got into a heated Twitter battle that resulted in one user sending him a flashing gif, saying Eichenwald (an epileptic) deserved a seizure. Moments later, someone using Eichenwald’s account, claiming to be his wife said that he had, in fact, had a seizure and they would be contacting the authorities.

Weird? Absolutely, but it seems that everything surrounding Eichewald is weird, including his internet searches.

On Wednesday night, during another one of Eichenwald’s Twitter wars, someone spied something on a screenshot that he had sent out. Definitely something I’d never heard of, but the internet is truly a dark and mysterious place, and there are people who know these things.

In the shot Eichenwald shared was his computer screen, and one of the tabs showed a search for – get this – anime porn.

After having it pointed out, Eichenwald went on some long, ridiculous effort to explain how he and his kids were trying to convince his wife that “tentacle porn” was a thing.

Um… yup. He and his kids were discussing porn with his wife.

I think I could have come up with a lot of reasons why someone would have spied what looked like a search for anime porn on my computer screen, but the last place my mind would go would be to say I was chatting about porn with the kids.

Tucker Carlson apparently got wind of the creeptastic new adventures of his former guest, and actually addressed it on his program Thursday night.

Eichenwald is not a sympathetic character. He’s a dumpster fire, raging out of control. The moment you start to feel sorry for him, he does something even more outrageous, or says something so inflammatory, you realize he’s his own worst enemy and the best you can do is just get out of the way.

Still, Carlson has a point. Newsweek and MSNBC have to know the man is a neurotic mess, but apparently, as long as he can produce, they’re going to milk his brand of crazy for all they can get.