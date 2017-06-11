Robert Mueller is not taking his job as special investigator lightly.

In fact, Mueller is proceeding with the investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election by putting together the A-Team of investigatory muscle.

Those included in Mueller’s all-star squad are James Quarles, partner in Mueller’s law firm, and a former assistant prosecutor in the Watergate scandal.

Andrew Weissmann is the head of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud unit. He also worked as a prosecutor in the Enron accounting scandal and has tried numerous mob cases, involving the Genovese and Gambino crime families.

Jeannie Rhee has previously worked for the Justice Department as an advisor to the White House and attorney general, advising on executive power and national security issues.

And if Mueller is the “Hannibal” of this powerhouse crew, then the “B.A. Baracus” has to be Michael Dreeben.

As quoted from the Lawfare blog:

What’s the worst thing that happened to Donald Trump this week? It was NOT Director Comey’s testimony. Rather, it must be the late Friday news that Robert Mueller has hired Michael Dreeben, on a part-time basis, to help with his investigation. Dreeben, a deputy in the Office of the Solicitor General, has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court. His specialty has, for the last 20 years, been criminal matters and he has an encyclopedic knowledge of criminal law. I once saw him argue a Supreme Court matter without a single note. In short, he is quite possibly the best criminal appellate lawyer in America (at least on the government’s side). That Mueller has sought his assistance attests both to the seriousness of his effort and the depth of the intellectual bench he is building.

And this is very much what needs to happen. If a hostile foreign government has attempted to interfere with an American election, it wasn’t for our good.

If there is a chance that someone near to the president had a part in it, that’s even worse news, and people need to put their tribal mentality aside and sincerely desire to see this thing carried out to the end.

If Mueller’s moves are any indication, that’s exactly what he intends to do.