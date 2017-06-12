Trump has quietly reversed himself on one of his major stances, regarding refugees to the United States.

A report from the Washington Times says that he is preparing to accept hundreds of refugees from Iran, Sudan, and Somalia, who are currently in camps in Australia.

Some of the refugees have tried to cleanse their social media presence to try to delete red flags that could cost them their chance to come to the U.S., the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) report concludes. A staggering 88 percent of the refugees have some level of mental illness or disorder, according to a U.N. health inspection last year. And the center’s report documents incidents of rape and sexual assault perpetrated by the refugees on locals. Australia has been looking for a landing place for the refugees for years, and President Obama agreed to take them. Mr. Trump criticized the “dumb” deal in February, and shared a testy phone call with Australia’s prime minister, but has since relented and is moving quickly to welcome the refugees.

So finding that Barack Obama is so hostile to America that he signed off on this, in the first place, is not a shock to anyone who has paid attention for the last eight years. Hearing that President Trump blabbered and blustered, publicly, but behind the scenes comfortably slipped back into his role as a liberal Manhattan opportunist is probably only shocking to his base.

While it normally takes 24 months to process and prepare the way for refugees, the Trump administration will likely have the first batch comfortably settled in a neighborhood near you by September.

The U.N. have identified 850 refugees to bring to the U.S., with the first 70 just weeks away from arrival. Homeland Security began their interviews in May and expect to have those 70 ready, soon.

Nayla Rush, a policy analyst with the CIS, says the process is well underway.

In exchange for the U.S. taking the refugees off its hands, Australia has committed to taking several dozen Central Americans who are in Costa Rica, hoping to make their way north to the U.S. Ms. Rush said she can understand Australia’s thinking, but wondered what the Obama administration saw in the deal — and why Mr. Trump, who was initially critical, has now reversed himself. “What is hard to comprehend is President Trump’s agreement to move ahead with this deal,” she wrote.

Australia gets a couple dozen migrant workers, in exchange for us taking close to 1000 mentally ill rapists and potential jihadists, and that benefits us, in what way? Are these guys not “bad hombres”?

Trump makes the best deals, folks.

What’s more, members of Congress have apparently tried to get details on the agreement, but are coming up empty.

Are we still playing chess, because right now, nothing about this deal sounds like a win for our nation.