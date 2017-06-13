It’s probably best to get those memos, no matter how casual or non-classified into secure hands, given all that’s going on.

The sharp buzz now is about whether Comey breached some law by arranging for certain aspects of the memos he kept on his interactions with Trump to be leaked to the media, through a friend.

I’m sure those questions will be answered over the course of the investigation, but for now, it’s not about the leaks, but about the information in the memos.

Mr. Comey said that a portion of the memos he wrote about a series of tense meetings he held with Mr. Trump went to a law professor friend at Columbia University, whom Mr. Comey used to funnel the memos to the press. The New York Times ultimately reported on a portion of the material. ABC News reported Tuesday on its official Twitter feed that the FBI now has the memos.

Comey stated that his hope was that the having the information out there would be enough to bring in a special investigator, and apparently, it worked.

Part of the strategy of Trump’s loyalists has now been to attack the integrity of special investigator Robert Mueller.

The notion that his hiring of Democrats to work the investigation disqualifies him seems odd, when you consider those attacking Mueller now are putting party over country, yet, want us to think they’re on the right side of the issue.

As the investigation and the hearings roll on, we can only hope those with a more rational view of the world prevail, and we get the answers we need.