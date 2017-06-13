I can’t imagine why.

Gallup’s Daily Tracking poll does not look good for Trump.

Amid failure to carry through with key campaign promises, James Comey, his continuing childish behavior on social media – people apparently are noticing.

Today’s poll has his disapproval at an eye-popping 60 percent.

He breaks his own record of 59 percent disapproval, from late March, so, progress, I guess.

Meanwhile, 36 percent of those surveyed in the latest tracking poll approve of the job Trump is doing, near the record low of 35 percent from March 28.

Progress.

The daily poll had 1,500 respondents, polled by phone, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

We’re 5 months in, folks.