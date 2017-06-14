MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital where Majority Whip Steve Scalise was taken and underwent surgery this morning, following a shooting during Republican baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia ball field, is now reporting the congressman’s condition as “critical.”

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

To be clear, critical condition, as a medical term, means:

The patient has unstable vitals that are not normal, and could be unconscious. Indicators for recovery are unfavorable.

Scalise was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the hip by James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois.

Hodgkinson was apparently an avid supporter and campaign volunteer for Senator Bernie Sanders, and his social media presence revealed a disturbed, angry, anti-Republican personality.

Hodgkinson was killed by Capitol police.

Pray for the health of Rep. Scalise, as well as the staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who was also shot.