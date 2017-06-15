Representatives need to get in the habit of checking their emails and phone messages from constituents. If they’re getting multiple, angry communications from the same person, maybe flag that person’s name, even if the communications seem to be only angry, but not necessarily “dangerous.”

After yesterday’s horrific assassination attempt by an unkempt, disturbed, liberal “Bernie bro,” our lawmakers may have to rethink a lot of their interactions.

Illinois Rep. Michael Bost appeared on “Fox and Friends” this morning and revealed that the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had contacted his office 10 times.

Said Bost:

“He has actually contacted our office ten times. Nine of those times were through email, one was through a telephone call,” Bost said on Fox News’s “Fox and Friends” on Thursday. “We keep really good records. So we go back, and understand there is hundreds of thousands of communications we get,” the congressman said. “I thought was there some kind of sign? Was there anything? He didn’t agree with us. He didn’t agree with me and my positions. But nowhere was it one of those ‘oh my gosh, there’s a problem here,’ and we’ve had those over the years, and we’ve contacted Capitol Police,” he said.

So maybe it’s not always so easy to tell who is about to go off and do something monstrous and inhuman?

According to a Chicago Tribune story, it wasn’t as if he were Mr. Nice Guy, either.

“He was a bit of a misanthrope,” said Lyndon Evanko, a retired attorney who said he represented Hodgkinson. “He came across as a very irascible, angry little man, but not somebody I would expect to do something like this.”

And we know there are a lot out there like him.

In fact, his successful attempt at suicide-by-cop has encouraged others, on both sides.

The office of Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) reported receiving a message saying, “One down, 216 to go,” after the shooting. Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) said several Democratic House lawmakers were at the receiving end of threatening phone calls saying, “You guys are next.”

This needs to stop, but unfortunately, the character of mankind is corrupt. It will take an effort by everyone to put aside their partisan angst and work together to protect each other, first, before we see anything change.

.@RepBost: The Virginia shooter contacted my office 10 times in the last year, but there were no signs this would happen. pic.twitter.com/7Azcccgnzn — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 15, 2017