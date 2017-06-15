This is breaking news, so there’s not a lot to report, as yet.

A driver traveling along Indiana’s eastbound I-465 in Indianapolis was fired on this evening.

From Fox59.com:

Officers believe the shots were fired from a newer white 4-door Chevrolet Malibu with a Louisiana plate near Emerson Avenue around 4 p.m. The victim and a witness informed police that the Malibu pulled up next to the pickup truck, a passenger held a handgun out of the window and then a male fired several shots. The driver of the Malibu was described as a black male around the age of 23. The passenger was described as a light skinned black male with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the exchange to call 317-899-8577.

Motive can only be speculated on, at this time, but the truck that was fired on was flying an American flag, as well as a “Make America Great Again” flag, and sustained several shots.