As I pointed out earlier, Trump’s mouth is writing a check his butt can’t cash.

A new AP/NORC poll was released today, and apparently, it’s not just Robert Mueller who’s paying attention to Trump’s own words and holding him accountable.

According to the poll, 61 percent of respondents said they believe Trump “tried to impede or obstruct the investigation into whether his campaign had ties to Russia,” while 37 percent did not believe he did. The poll also found that 48 percent of Americans were “extremely” or “very concerned” that Trump or members of his campaign had inappropriate contacts with Russians during the 2016 election, up 4 points from March. The percentage of respondents who said they were not concerned about Trump and his campaign contacting Russians was also lower from three months ago, down to 30 percent from 36 percent. A slim majority of 52 percent of those polled said they disagreed with Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Trump does this to himself.

His mad tweeting. The thought that a billionaire who lives in a gilded penthouse, cheats on wives and creditors, alike, should now be considered a victim…

That may go over well with his rabid base, but outside of the compound walls, it just doesn’t flush.

If nothing else, there’s a crisis of confidence, across the board, as people don’t know who to trust or believe, anymore.

About 36 percent of those polled said they didn’t have a lot of confidence in the Department of Justice’s independent investigation. They couldn’t be sure that special counsel Robert Mueller could conduct a fair and impartial investigation.

Using online, as well as telephone polling, the poll was conducted from June 8, after Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intel Committee, to June 11.

It has a margin of error of 4.1 percent, and used a pool of 1,068 respondents.