President Trump has no one to blame for this one, but himself.

Had he sat back and let the investigation play out, if there was no “there” there, it would have gone away.

But that would have required commonsense and restraint that Trump has proven he greatly lacks.

So here he is, with a big, fat, obstruction of justice investigation sitting in his lap.

From CNBC:

People familiar with the matter told the Post that the obstruction of justice probe started in the wake of Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller’s team will interview Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Richard Ledgett, former deputy director of the NSA, the Post reported, citing five people briefed on the interview requests.

And will Trump now help himself by allowing his legal team to handle his troubles?

I promise you he won’t.

Oh, look… an early morning tweet:

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

To be clear, when Trump sought “loyalty” from James Comey, he didn’t mean loyalty to the nation, or to an ideology. He sought personal loyalty – a minion at the head of the FBI. If there were any doubt of that, one need only look at that very uncomfortable video from earlier this week, where otherwise accomplished and serious men and women did a roundtable praise-fest of Trump, in a display that surely has North Korea’s Kim Jong-un green with envy.

When Trump told Comey he “hoped” he could see his way clear to let Michael Flynn go, he wasn’t making casual conversation. He was giving a directive. When Comey didn’t comply, he fired him.

Then he went on national television and told everybody that he fired him because of the Russia investigation.

So, no breathless defenses of Trump are necessary, here. No matter who rushes forward, Trump will find a way to undermine them and damage his own case.

He just can’t get out of his own way.