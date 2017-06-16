Newt Gingrich has lost his cotton-pickin’ mind!

The hypocrisy of this man is breathtaking, and he deserves to be excoriated by the internet. Forever.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich stamped all over reality and reason today, when he declared that presidents can’t obstruct justice.

When did that holy edict get passed down, Newt?

Gingrich was promoting his new book, “How I Sold My Soul for Fun and Profit,” or as it is being called publicly, “Understanding Trump,” when he uttered the latest in a long string of oafish comments.

“The president of the United States is the chief executive officer of the United States. If he wants to fire the FBI director, all he has to do is fire him,” said Gingrich in comments at the National Press Club, where he was promoting a new book.

Except that firing Comey wasn’t the problem.

The problem is in his attempts to get Comey to back off of the investigation surrounding former national security adviser Michael Flynn (which he did with several other people, as well), then firing Comey, after he didn’t comply.

Trump even admitted to it publicly, so it’s not like “fake news.” That is, unless you consider the dribble coming from Trump’s mouth to be fake news.

Gingrich is showing some gall by suddenly announcing that presidents are untouchable by the laws of mere mortals.

He didn’t always think that way, and the internet was quick to help him out.

Obstruction of justice was the third article of impeachment against Bill Clinton in the House. And Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House. https://t.co/ldDjphH05P — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 16, 2017

In 1998, Gingrich voted for an impeachment article that charged Bill Clinton with obstruction of justice https://t.co/VtOiutkudb — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 16, 2017

Ouch. Did we forget about that, Newt?

Did the laws change?

No, actually, they didn’t.

Newt Gingrich just lost his mask of credibility.