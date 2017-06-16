I’d be horrified. Enraged, even.

Some prankster took notice of Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse’s professed disdain for the Canadian band, Nickelback.

if it weren't for Nickelback, there'd be no risk of a trade war https://t.co/BbP2DIdMoP — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 26, 2017

I think I've been clear:

If you don't buy my book, I'm gonna start tweeting Nickelback lyrics. To make it to stop:https://t.co/muK8YttvuM https://t.co/PX3pz2ZJIw — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 26, 2017

So what do you do when somebody really, really dislikes Nickelback?

You sign them up for the Nickelback newsletter.

Sasse tweeted out his disapproval earlier Friday.

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

It’s not like that’s going to get the internet to let up.

I’m sorry, Senator. I truly feel your pain. I mean, Seen it before, but not like this. Been there before, but not like this. Never before have I ever. Seen it this bad…

