I’d be horrified. Enraged, even.

Some prankster took notice of Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse’s professed disdain for the Canadian band, Nickelback.
Trending

Gingrich Declares the Presidency Untouchable, Quickly Gets Smacked Down by the Internet

Susan Wright

So what do you do when somebody really, really dislikes Nickelback?

You sign them up for the Nickelback newsletter.

Sasse tweeted out his disapproval earlier Friday.

It’s not like that’s going to get the internet to let up.

I’m sorry, Senator. I truly feel your pain. I mean, Seen it before, but not like this. Been there before, but not like this. Never before have I ever. Seen it this bad…

Here’s the update:

Tags: Ben Sasse Nickelback