File this one under, “More questionable appointees.”

Whatever. The nation isn’t about experience and qualifications, anymore.

President Trump appointed his Trump family planner to oversee federal housing in New York. She has zero experience in housing. To be fair, Trump has no experience in government (unless you count donating to liberal politicians), and he’s running the entire country.

Lynne Patton was made a White House liason with Housing and Urban Development in February. Now she’ll be in charge of the New York and New Jersey region.

As for her background:

Patton’s LinkedIn profile states that she began working as an event planner for the Trump family in 2009 and was a vice president at the Eric Trump Foundation from 2011 through January. The foundation is now under investigation by the New York attorney general for allegedly funneling $110,000 into the Trump Organization that was designated for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Patton also states on her LinkedIn that she earned a law degree from the Quinnipiac University School of Law, but the school registrar told the Daily News that Patton only attended for two semesters and didn’t graduate.

Qualifications.

Maybe with a couple of semesters of law school under her belt, she’ll have some idea about handling the needs of those New York and New Jersey citizens who get their housing through the New York Housing Authority.

It’s probably not that big of an area, so should be an easy job.