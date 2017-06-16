As the investigation into Russian election interference widens, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has hired his own lawyer.

A series of tweets by NBC’s Katy Tur broke the news tonight.

Exclusive: Trump personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has hired his own counsel: Stephen Ryan, of McDermott, Will & Emery.- source w knowledge — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 16, 2017

Cohen will testify in front of House Intel on Sept 5. House intel source says the delay is due to scheduling and logistics. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 16, 2017

Also, Michael Caputo, brought into the Trump circle by former campaign manager Paul Manafort to act as a communications director, has been in touch with the FBI. He’s hired former New York state Attorney General Dennis Vacco to serve as his legal counsel.

Michael Caputo, brought on to Trump campaign by Manafort, has been contacted by the FBI – source with knowledge. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 16, 2017

Caputo has hired Dennis Vacco as counsel. House Intel is trying to schedule him for mid-July. Source says Caputo wants open hearing. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 16, 2017

Now everyone is lawyered up, including Vice President Mike Pence, who hired an attorney out of Virginia, Richard Cullen, on Thursday.