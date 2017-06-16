As the investigation into Russian election interference widens, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has hired his own lawyer.

A series of tweets by NBC’s Katy Tur broke the news tonight.
Also, Michael Caputo, brought into the Trump circle by former campaign manager Paul Manafort to act as a communications director, has been in touch with the FBI. He’s hired former New York state Attorney General Dennis Vacco to serve as his legal counsel.

Now everyone is lawyered up, including Vice President Mike Pence, who hired an attorney out of Virginia, Richard Cullen, on Thursday.

