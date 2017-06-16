How do you emotionally process something like this?

I’ve never been in a situation even remotely similar to what Sue Hodgkinson has had to deal with, recently, so I can’t even begin to grasp it.

Sue Hodgkinson is the wife of James T. Hodkinson, the Bernie bro that lost it and decided to shoot up a Republican baseball practice this week, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise, critically, as well as two Capital police officers, a congressional staffer, and a Tyson Foods executive.

Hodgkinson was killed by Capital police officers.

Today, a visibly distraught Mrs. Hodgkinson addressed the media.

Said Mrs. Hodgkinson:

“I just don’t know what to tell you people,” she said in front of her home in Belleville, Ill. “I had no idea this was going to happen, and I don’t know what to say about it.” Hodgkinson told reporters that she and her husband were married for 30 years before he was killed in a shootout with police on Wednesday. They had been separated since March when he went to Washington, D.C., to work on “changing the tax brackets.” “He wanted to go up there and work with some people on changing the tax brackets,” she said. “I can’t believe he did this.”

What we know about how Hodgkinson had been living his life since March is that he was living out of a white panel van, possibly showering at the local YMCA, and monitoring the ball field.

Reports have stated that he had some dealings with the law, in the past. He was described by his former lawyer as “an angry little man.”

I suspect Mrs. Hodgkinson had some idea that her husband was every bit the “angry little man” his lawyer described him as. This, however, was beyond angry, so God help her deal with the mixed emotions and the heat of public scrutiny she must be enduring.