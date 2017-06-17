She could have held out and appeared principled. She had a slim chance in 2016 of getting people to forget that she once vociferously backed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for the presidency, back in 2012.

Now Ann Coulter has to live with the label she made for herself: Abrasive, mercenary fraud.

I’m sure there are a few other choice adjectives you could add.

After stumping hard for Trump during the primaries and into the 2016 election, Coulter is losing patience and howling on social media – and anywhere else that will have her – about Donald Trump’s inability to keep his core campaign promises.

Coulter has taken to Trump’s favorite medium, Twitter, to give daily rants about Trump’s failure to honor his campaign trail rhetoric. Perhaps she thinks this will get his attention.

Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

This daily Trump melodrama is worth it ONLY if he’s really going to build the wall, cut off Muslim refugees and deport illegals. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Yesterday, the Trump administration kept in place Obama’s unconstitutional executive amnesty. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

On Friday, she railed endlessly, on everything from the wall to Trump’s new Cuba Policy.

Coulter also shared her dissatisfaction with Trump’s Cuba policy, part of an executive order signed Friday, which leaves largely untouched several trade, travel and diplomatic changes that former President Barack Obama made. Trump pledged during the campaign to undo the thawing of relations between the U.S. and a country run by a regime tainted by human rights abuses.

And on and on…

She was contacted by Mediaite later in the evening, who asked about her day’s tweet storm:

“It was a whole series today! This jackass is really ticking me off. And today … Cuba? F*cking Cuba? If he’d run a campaign promising to do everything he’s done in the last 6 months, he’d never have been elected,” she said in response. Coulter told the Daily Caller back in May that if Trump doesn’t begin to keep his campaign promises, “I’m out.”

I thought w/ Trump we'd finally have a president helping OUR country. So far: Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, China, N Kor. Today: Cuba! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Today's BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday–Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration–Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Is there a timeline for the getting out, because he only seems to be getting further away from his campaign lies promises, not closer to.

If @VP Pence were smart, starting making noises about how he'd LOVE to build a wall. He'd be sworn in as president about 2 weeks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017