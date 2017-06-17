He might be right.

Sitting in the echo chamber with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, Newt Gingrich gave his predictions for the outcome of the Russia investigation, in an effort to rally the alt-right troops.

“They’re going to get somebody. I don’t think they’re going to get the president, but they’re going to get somebody, and they’re going to get him for something. And they’re probably going to go to jail,” Gingrich told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

I’m going to go ahead and go on record as agreeing with Gingrich here. Mark it down, because it’s not likely to become a thing.

President Trump is likely weathering the very worst of this investigation right now. Just the fact that there’s an investigation going on and he appears to be deeply mired in efforts to protect pro-Russia operatives within his circle is the limit. Whether he actually is or not, I have no doubt that the current crop of spineless GOP weasels would cover even the most egregious crimes by him, because right now, saving Trump is the equivalent of saving the party, and party, apparently, comes first. To be perfectly honest, however, I’m pretty sure Trump is no kingpin for the great Russian takeover of America. If it’s going on at all, he’s a pawn. With the amount of smoke we’re seeing in this investigation, all the troubling ties to Moscow, Russian oligarchs, and pro-Putin spin, it would be foolish to believe that there isn’t at least one set of dirty hands out of the entire bunch. Somebody is involved in something they shouldn’t be, at least, not while working closely to Washington and our government.

Gingrich continued:

“This is like watching an old-fashioned Western movie. This is an Indian hunting party,” Gingrich said. “They’re out looking for a couple scalps, and they’re not going to go home until they get some.” On Wednesday, it was reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had expanded his investigation to include whether Trump had obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey last month. Trump called the investigation a “witch hunt” and his allies attacked Mueller in the media.

Mueller has hired 13 lawyers and investigators, with reported plans to hire more. He’s obviously not taking this lightly, and neither should we.

Meanwhile, Trump is likely only harming himself by continuously tweeting about it, rather than letting the process play out. A cooler head on his part would go a long way towards convincing his critics that he’s not worried, because he knows he’s innocent of any wrongdoing.

No, seriously. Speaking as someone who has absolutely no faith in the man to not find some way to cheat the nation, I can honestly say that if he played it cool, kept a low profile, my first thought would be that this is a man who is not sweating and is focused on his job.

The same goes for his loyalists, like Gingrich and Hannity.

I know they want to make a big noise and get noticed by Trump for their loyal efforts to defend the throne, but a lot of ludicrous rhetoric is not the way.

Whether it’s Gingrich attacking Mueller (a man with far more character than Trump or Gingrich), shortly after praising him, or Hannity offering a platform to conspiracy theorists and anti-American hackers fighting extradition for their crimes, they’re doing more harm than good.

If the investigation turns up something, they’re going to have to either swallow their words, or openly speak against the well-being of the nation, so they need to learn to temper their attitude, going forward.