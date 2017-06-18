I’m seriously a fan of Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

I’ve seen him stand on principle, even if it meant going against the tide. We seriously need quite a bit more of that in Washington, these days.

There is no doubt in my mind, Sasse is one to watch. In the tumultuous tide of political discourse, we need voices like that of Sasse.

Today, however, Sasse took the time out of his schedule to speak directly to America’s fathers, and it was awesome.

Senator Sasse recognizes that being a dad isn’t everything the greeting cards companies make it out to be, because this is the real world.

It’s a great message, and well worth a listen.

Excellent message, Senator.

Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there.