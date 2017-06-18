After James Comey’s June 8 testimony, it seems the GOP have taken notice of more than just the former FBI director’s discomfort with President Trump.

Republican senators feel it might be time to haul in former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to have her answer for her part in obstructing the case into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The Senate Judiciary Committee would like to turn their focus to Lynch, and leave the Russia probe to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican who is a member of both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees, said it “would be very helpful” for Lynch to testify before the Judiciary panel, which oversees the Justice Department. “Frankly a lot of what Hillary Clinton was exposed to by Director Comey’s misconduct and the way he handled that was apparently in response to his lack of confidence in the attorney general, and I think there is a lot we could learn from that,” Cornyn said.

Even Senator Lindsey Graham pointed out that there is a problem with the way the Department of Justice is being run, both under Lynch, and with Sessions, and it needs to be investigated.

A spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the Judiciary Committee chairman, stressed that no decisions have been made and staffers needed to first “gather evidence.” But the spokesman said it was “likely” after Comey’s remarks before the intelligence panel that Lynch’s testimony before the Judiciary committee “will become necessary at some point.”

I’d say it’s already very necessary, and should have been undertaken the day after Republicans were comfortably settled in the House, Senate, and presidency.

Loretta Lynch was a horrendous liberal zealot, and her sole purpose was to threaten those who balked at former President Obama’s plans to turn this nation into a genderless, faithless, weakened society.

The entire nation was becoming a social justice lab, with Obama and Lynch acting as the mad scientists.

Let’s forget for the moment Lynch’s tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton, just before Comey announced they wouldn’t be recommending charges against Hillary Clinton for her handling of government emails.

Lynch leveled the threat of lawsuits and loss of federal monies for schools and public safety against North Carolina, if the Tar Heel state didn’t lift their bathroom bill, that kept men from sauntering into girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

Our amazing then-Governor McCrory met the threat with, “Screw you. We’ll sue you first.”

Yeah. I’ve got beef with Loretta Lynch.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee is all for Lynch testifying.

“Why is no one investigating Attorney General Lynch’s Department of Justice for obstruction of justice in the Clinton email investigation. …There is compelling evidence to back up the claim that AG Lynch engaged in obstruction of justice,” read one RNC talking point leaked to a Washington Post reporter this week. The talking points were in response to a Post report that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating in the wake of Comey’s firing last month whether Trump obstructed justice.

Senators Ted Cruz and Orrin Hatch have also chimed in, both supporting the idea of pulling Lynch in for questioning.

Comey apparently raised concerns about Lynch before he was fired. He told the Judiciary Committee in early May that he was worried the Justice Department couldn’t “credibly” decline to prosecute Clinton without “grievous damage to the American people’s confidence in the justice system.” He also privately told Intelligence Committee members that he confronted Lynch on whether she had agreed to shut down the FBI’s investigation. Comey worried her controversial meeting with former President Bill Clinton had created a conflict of interest, according to Circa, a website tracked closely by conservative media.

So why hasn’t this been done, already?

While Republicans grapple with bringing Lynch in to testify, they do have some Democrat support.

The Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, recently said that she felt the committee should look into Lynch’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn’t give full throated support of the idea, but he has said that he would like to hear from Lynch, as well.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) added he wanted to talk to Feinstein but warned against rehashing Clinton scandals when “we have a front and center investigation that relates to the national security of the United States.” “Going back in the previous administration, I guess all of us have some questions about it, but we have a current investigation that is front and center in the American people’s attention span and that’s what we ought to focus on,” he said.

And that’s true, as well.

It looks like they’re about to have their hands more than full.