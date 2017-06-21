Well, Hillary Clinton may face retribution for her misdeeds, yet.

At least in Arkansas. Sort of.

The Arkansas state bar is considering disciplinary action against the former Secretary of State.

Ty Clevenger, a Texas lawyer, filed an attorney misconduct complaint last year against Mrs. Clinton in Arkansas accusing her of dishonest behavior and lying under oath in testimony to Congress. In an email Wednesday, Michael E. Harmon, deputy director of the state bar’s office of professional conduct, told Mr. Clevenger he’s still working the matter. “It is my hope to have something to you by the middle of July at the latest,” Mr. Harmon wrote.

Clinton’s law license in Arkansas has already been suspended for failing to keep up with continuing education, but should she attempt to get it reinstated (which she could do), Clevenger wants to make sure that’s stopped.

Mr. Clevenger is also asking for discipline in other venues against Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers during the email fiasco: David Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson. His initial complaints in Maryland were blocked, but he’s sued to compel an investigation.

If they’re looking for evidence of her misdeeds, as well as the misdeeds of her aids and lawyers, they can probably get all the evidence they want on YouTube, at this point.