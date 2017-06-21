Talk about getting no bang for your buck.

Planned Parenthood were hoping an influx of ready cash into Georgia’s race for the 6th Congressional District would give them one more friend in Congress.

From The Washington Times:

With $734,000 in campaign contributions, the abortion giant was the second-biggest spender on the Democratic side of the ledger — only trailing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which poured $4.9 million into the race. Mr. Ossoff raised a historic $23 million to try to pick off the seat vacated by former Rep. Tom Price, who was appointed to head the Department of Health and Human Services by President Trump.

I’m actually quite happy about this, and I encourage them to spend as much as possible on losing candidates.

The way I see it, that’s money that’s not going to enrich the heartless ghouls that profit from human irresponsibility, fear, and death.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said it turned out to be a referendum on Planned Parenthood. “Although America’s largest abortion business, Planned Parenthood, spent six figures in support of her opponent Jon Ossoff, Karen’s record of courageous leadership won the day,” Ms. Dannenfelser said in a statement. “We are encouraged that the voters rejected Ossoff’s extreme pro-abortion agenda and are sending Karen Handel to Washington to stand up for women and children and get taxpayers out of the abortion business,” she added.

Of course, Planned Parenthood are trying to point to the difference between Tom Price’s win and Karen Handel’s, by noting that Price won the district by 23 percent in the 2016 election, whereas Handel only garnered a 5 percent lead.

Truly apples and oranges.

Jon @Ossoff came within 5% in a district that elected @SecPriceMD by 23% 7 months ago. We won't stop fighting for women. #GA06 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) June 21, 2017

Keep telling yourselves that, guys.