Well overdue.

Back in 2016, when the news broke that former President Bill Clinton met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for a private discussion on the tarmac… about grandkids… nobody was believing it. Not even President Obama, who letter went on to say there wasn’t a smidgen of corruption in his administration.

Hillary Clinton was under investigation for her shady handling of confidential emails and a private server that never should have been.

Shortly after that tarmac meeting between Slick Willie and the ever-loathsome Lynch, Clinton skated on everything that had been testified to against her.

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced that they have opened a probe into Lynch’s behavior during that time.

In a letter to Ms. Lynch, the committee asks her to detail the depths of her involvement in the FBI’s investigation, including whether she ever assured Clinton confidantes that the probe wouldn’t “push too deeply into the matter.” Fired FBI Director James B. Comey has said publicly that Ms. Lynch tried to shape the way he talked about the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails, and he also hinted at other behavior “which I cannot talk about yet” that made him worried about Ms. Lynch’s ability to make impartial decisions. Mr. Comey said that was one reason why he took it upon himself to reveal his findings about Mrs. Clinton last year.

Comey saw his reputation ping-pong between both parties.

Republicans excoriated him when he reeled out a list of problems with the way Clinton handled confidential communications (which included using BleachBit, a software tool that completely wipes servers clean enough to prevent any measure of recovery), but then ruled against recommending charges.

Democrats were pretty happy.

Next, Comey reopened the investigation, citing new emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner. Republicans were thrilled, but Democrats – not so much.

This was right before the election, and many on the left howled that Comey was doing this to torpedo Clinton’s chances in the election.

Now, because of Trump’s buffoonery, I think Comey is ok with Democrats again.

Keeping up has been exhausting, to be honest.

The investigation is bipartisan, so that’s good to hear. Democrat Senators Dianne Feinstein and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and committee chairman Charles E. Grassley signed the letter to Lynch.

It’s unclear at this time whether this new probe will result in further investigation of Hillary Clinton, but if Loretta Lynch finally gets her due reward for her own corruption and abuse of her office, I will be a happy, happy Tar Heel.