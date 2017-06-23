So why can’t we make that happen?

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is one of the four senators opposed to the new Senate bill answer to Obamacare.

Senator Paul joins Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Ron Johnson in their stand against a bill that does little to lower premiums, and only seems to tweak the original Obamacare fiasco.

In fact, just as with Obamacare, many have not even had a chance to read it, before saying they would vote for it.

Said Paul:

“What I’d like to do is legalize inexpensive insurance, and you should be able to get insurance for $1 a day. I mean, you really should,” Paul said in an interview on MSNBC. “The insurance companies make all the money — all of this is predicated upon still propping up the insurance companies.”

On Thursday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson expressed his discomfort in rushing through a bill that had not been thoroughly vetted, and that his constituents had not had an opportunity to consider and voice their opinions on.

Imagine that… allowing those who would feel the impact of a bill to have a say on it.

“I want the bill to look more like a repeal bill,” he said Friday morning. “I promised people I was going to repeal it. I didn’t promise people I was going to replace it with a federal program of bailing out insurance companies.” Paul also said that consumers should be involved more with healthcare providers, and pointed to the way people shop for Lasik eye surgery as proof that prices fall when consumers are more involved.

Free market ideas. So retro.

While Mitch McConnell, President Trump, and the full establishment weight is behind screwing over the American people, we can only hope the four who are standing against are able to bring others on board with a better, more affordable effort.