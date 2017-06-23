So if somebody had actually wiretapped Trump, like he claimed in March, that would have kept him honest.

Just kidding. He was lying about that, too.

President Trump took to the echo chamber to explain away another of his baseless tweets. Specifically, the one where he said that former FBI Director James Comey had better hope there weren’t tapes of the conversations they’d had.

Did he specifically say there were tapes? Nope. But as happens too often with Trump, he tweeted his way right into a new leg of the investigation against his administration.

Trump was given until today to produce any tapes of those conversations, so on Thursday, he was forced to admit there were no tapes.

On Fox News this morning, he garbled his way through an explanation.

In the interview, Trump said that when Comey found out there was a possibility of tapes, “I think his story may have changed. Fox reporter Ainsley Earnhardt suggested that keeping the tapes was “a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings.” “Well, uh, it wasn’t very stupid, I can tell you that,” Trump replied. “He did admit that what I said was right, and if you look further back, before he heard about that, I think maybe he wasn’t admitting that. So I think maybe you’ll need to do a little investigative reporting to determine that, but I don’t think it will be that hard.”

What began as an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has spread to include collusion by Trump campaign team members, and largely because of Trump’s own incompetence, also now includes possible obstruction of justice by Trump, himself.

Is he admitting now that he attempted to intimidate a witness in an obstruction of justice case?

Probably, but at some point, mercy has to kick in, I’m thinking. It’s obvious he has no idea what he’s doing and it’s getting embarrassing.

“Well I didn’t tape him,” Trump said. “You never know what’s happening when you see that the Obama administration and perhaps longer than that was doing all this unmasking and surveillance and you read all about it and I’ve been reading about it for the last couple of months about the seriousness of the and the horrible situation of surveillance all over the place.”

No, there are no typos there. That’s his speech pattern.

We’ll have to wait and see if Mueller and his team now add another element to their investigation, with Trump’s last minute reveal of his bluff.

WATCH: @FLOTUS talks her move to the White House, @POTUS explains Comey 'tapes' tweet and weighs in on Mueller | @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/PCMK9W7Uei — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 23, 2017