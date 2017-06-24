Rooting for injuries, here.

It started with a Thursday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show by author/speaker Ann Coulter.

Coulter was only one of a night full of Trump loyalists, none posing any danger to the echo chamber Hannity has built around himself.

For those who have been paying attention for the last several weeks, you know Coulter has been grumbling over what she sees as failures on Trump’s part to live up to the hype she, Hannity, and others pimped about Trump in the run up to the election.

She’s been doing near-daily countdowns of the days without a wall, for instance.

Apparently, that’s not all that has her miffed, and she made a prediction about her appearance with Hannity, earlier in the day.

I'm on @seanhannity at 10 discussing Trump's "rich man" comment & if Sean cuts ONE WORD of my attack on Goldman Sachs, it will be a scandal. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 22, 2017

She’s referring to Trump’s Iowa rally, where he told an adoring crowd that he didn’t want poor people working certain jobs, as an excuse for his hire of Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn (you know, the “swamp”) to his administration.

It was an interesting prediction on Coulter’s part, and one that apparently came true.

As expected, @seanhannity totally censored my answer on @realDonaldTrump's "rich man" remark (Goldman Sachs). See my column this week! https://t.co/YPmwqYIaKO — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 23, 2017

Did she mention Cohn, at all? This is the clip of Coulter’s appearance, and to be honest, I had to listen several times. There’s something so odd about the flow, that it’s apparent that someone did a really bad job of editing.

Coulter was right. Any mention of Cohn and his swampy addition to Trump’s administration is absent.

Hannity took to social media to call out Coulter for blasting him out to the world.

I have done more to help promote you and your books which I like over the years. No CONSPIRACY. THERE ARE TIME CONSTRAINTS ON TV. https://t.co/zhem0bIGFd — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 24, 2017

Ok Ann cut the BS. You were the last guest. I was taping that night. I tried repeatedly to to get you to stay on time. U went over time https://t.co/OjSLbBV2cl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 24, 2017

I can’t feel sorry for either one of them. Hannity has claimed to be on the receiving end of the censors, himself, and he wasn’t thrilled, either.

Will @CBSNews release the 45 plus minute unedited tape? I doubt it. They will hear Ted say he's not including substantive answers. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 27, 2017

We keep asking CBS to release my 45 minute interview with Ted Koppel… Next I get reaction from @mschlapp and @JoeConchaTV #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 30, 2017

Time constraints, Sean.

Does anyone really want to watch a 45-minute interview with you?

It’s an amusing bit of sideshow to the bigger picture of public figures and talking heads that have chosen to become propaganda pimps, over impartial, reasonable observers of the state of our nation.