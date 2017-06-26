My prediction: Wonder boy, Jared Kushner, will increasingly prove to be a liability to Trump’s administration, as time passes.

Along with a lot of bad advice (like, firing James Comey in the middle of an investigation, in an attempt to garner the favor of Democrats), Kushner has his own ethics issues that could become troublesome to the day-to-day operations of the White House.

The latest bit of trouble to bubble to the surface of the ongoing drama in Trumpland is a $285 million loan to Kushner’s real estate company by Deutsche Bank a month before the election.

The White House told The Post that Kushner “will recuse from any particular matter involving specific parties in which Deutsche Bank is a party.” Kushner and Deutsche Bank declined to comment to The Post on Sunday. Kushner also reportedly made a personal guarantee on the loan, which he did not reveal on his financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics.

Kushner has left quite a bit off of his disclosure forms, which is why he’s found himself caught in the web of the ongoing Russia probe. Kushner, like others on Trump’s team failed to disclose meetings he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before and after the election, as well as with the head of Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank, Sergei Gorkov, a trained intelligence officer appointed by Putin.

Vnesheconombank is currently under sanctions by the U.S., and Deutsche Bank is part of the Russia probe, as well.

House Intelligence Committee leaders have been pushing the bank to share information about Trump’s financial dealings with Russia. The bank has denied the request, citing privacy laws that would prevent them from sharing the information. Trump’s personal financial disclosure report showed that he owes a debt of $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, suggesting the bank is one of the president’s major lenders.

An attorney for Kushner stated that Kushner was following ethics office guidelines that suggested there was no need to disclose the loan from Deutsche Bank, unless there was a current obligation to repay. A former ethics official, however, suggested that due to the size of the loan and Kushner being the guarantor, he could have avoided this current trouble, had he disclosed the information.